SPENCERVILLE —Carol R. Epps, age 69, passed away February 15, 2020, at 7:38 pm, at her residence. Carol was born September 7, 1950 in Lima, OH, to Edwin J. and Bertha F. (Diemer) Schroeder who preceded her in death. On November 28, 1970, she married Albert J. Epps who survives in Spencerville.

Carol was a 1968 graduate of Ottawa Glandorf High School. After high school she had worked at Sylvania in Ottawa for a short time. She then chose to stay home and focused her attention on raising her children and taking care of her family. Carol was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She loved cooking and baking. Carol was an avid Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and Neil Diamond fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her 3 children: Yolanda (Jason) Malick of Spencerville, OH, Sean (Joetta) Epps of Lima, OH and Brett Epps of Spencerville, OH, 3 grandchildren: Seth (Billie Boope) Epps of Waynesfield, OH, Ava Malick and Keri Malick both of Spencerville, OH and 1 great granddaughter, Judith Epps of Waynesfield, OH, 9 siblings: Don (Marlene) Schroeder of Leipsic, OH, Edna (Bernie) Schnipke of Miller City, OH, Velma Luttfring of Ottawa, OH, Teresa Schroeder of Toledo, OH, Carl (Karen) Schroeder of Glandorf, OH, Mike (Katie) Schroeder of Glandorf, OH, Mary (Ralph) Eversole of Lima, OH, Marvin (Lois) Schroeder of Ottawa, OH and Connie (Tony) Crawfis of Gilboa, OH, a brother in-law, Mike Hampel of Marion, OH and a sister in-law, Mary Ann Schroeder of Miller City, OH. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Delores Hampel, Gerald Schroeder and Marlene Thomas and a brother in-law, Dave Luttfring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020. at 10:30 am at the St. Charles Catholic Church. Officiating the mass will be Fr. Kent Kaufman. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL where there will be a parish wake service held at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Bearcat Band Boosters. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.