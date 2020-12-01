MINNESOTA — Carol E. Eyler, 69, died Wed., Sept. 23, 2020 following a severe stroke. She was a resident of Northfield, Minnesota, her hometown since 1999 when she accepted the position of Head of Technical Services at the Carleton College Library.

Carol was a native of Lima, Ohio and a 1969 graduate of Shawnee High School. She entered Kenyon College as a member of the inaugural class of the Coordinate College for Women. She majored in history and graduated cum laude with distinction on her senior exercise. She went on to graduate school a the University of Pittsburgh, earning a master's degree in library science in 1976. Shortly thereafter, she became the Head Librarian at Chatham College (now University) in Pittsburgh. Her career later took her to high-level positions with the libraries at James Madison University (VA) and Mercer University (GA), the South St. Paul (Minnesota) Public Library and ultimately Carelton from which she retired in 2017.

Throughout her career, Carol continued her volunteer work with Kenyon whenever possible. She served Kenyon as a class agent, as a member of both the Alumni Council and the Kenyon Fund Executive Committee, where she served as a reunion committee member, a most challenging role for a member of the Class of 1973.

Carol received the Alumni Council's Distinguished Service Award in 1984. Thirty-Four years later, at the Class of 1973's 45th reunion, she received the D. Morgan Smith Award as Kenyon's top class agent.

Carol was especially fond of the prairie and habitually walked at the McKnight Prairie, just east of Northfield, noting each week which new plants were in bloom, and of course, knew the names of each type of plant. Carol's love for nature is reflected in her burial site at the prairie in the Kokosing Nature Preserve, a place for green burial just outside of Gambier and near her beloved Kenyon College.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin (Ike) and Ada (Burtchin) Eyler. She is survived by her life-partner Jane Stedman, her sister and brother-in-law Jeanne Eyler Borden and Michael Borden, her niece Kathryn (Katie) Borden, nephew Stephen Borden (wife Haley), as well as several close and beloved cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carol Eyler Memorial Fund of the Class of 1973 Scholarship Fund or to the Kenyon Fund that Carol so strongly supported. Contributions should be made in care of the College's Office of Development, 105 Chase Avenue, Gambier, Ohio 43022-9623 or online at gift.kenyon.edu