BLUFFTON — Carol A. Gibbs, 76, died Jan. 29, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Bluffton. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery, Mount Cory.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.