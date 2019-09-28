LIMA — Carol J. Grothouse, 75, of Lima, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born Mar. 2, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA the daughter of C. Leslie and Emma J. (Beswick) Shepard who preceded her in death. On Sept. 7, 1963, she married Paul A. Grothouse and he survives.

Also surviving are their two daughters: Paula R. (Eric) Hefner of Lombard, IL and Beth A. (Tim) Rodewald of McDonough, GA; four grandchildren: Alyssa, Cassie, Gavin and Emma; her sister, Sandy (Tom) Stangroom, and their sons, Eric and Seth Stangroom all of Bovard, PA.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Douglas Shepard.

Mrs. Grothouse was a member of Shawnee United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 1-3 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, where her funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Bryan Bucher officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Allen County.

