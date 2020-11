LEIPSIC — Carol Jean "Jeanie" David, 789, died at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Center Cemetery, West Leipsic.