LIMA — Carol Jean Schiffler, age 82, passed away October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born May 16, 1938 in Cleveland Ohio, to James and Rosalind (Eucker) Donnelly who preceded her in death. Carol was married to the love of her life, John Schiffler for sixty-four years. As a couple they enjoyed life to its fullest and spent twenty-one years in Fort Myers, Florida.

Carol graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1956. After devoting many years to being a full-time mother she worked as an addiction services counselor with Mercy Hall at St. Rita's Medical Center for over twenty-five years. She was very passionate about helping people overcome addictions and making positive changes in their lives. In addition, she was a motivational speaker and artist. She was known for her artistic abilities, great sense of humor, and storytelling skills.

Carol was a member of the following churches St. Charles and St. Rose in Lima, Ohio and St. Columbkille in Fort Myers, Florida. She had a strong relationship with God and spent a lot of time praying for family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, sister, counselor, and friend.

Carol is survived by her husband John, brother Donald (Linda) Donnelly and five children, Joseph Schiffler, John Schiffler, Cristy (Larry) Vonderembse, Greg Schiffler, Kamila (Joseph) Guagenti, and fourteen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

The family will have a private prayer service and a celebration of life gathering.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Rose Catholic Church,523 N. West Street, Lima.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.