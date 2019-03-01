LIMA — Carol W. Lee, 96, passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at The Springs of Lima.

Carol was born on March 13, 1922, in Auglaize County, to the late Samuel P. and Grace (Sellers) Lowry. On September 25, 1942, she married Robert G. Lee, who preceded her in death on March 16, 1996.

Carol was a graduate of Cridersville High School. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, bowling and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame and served as secretary of many leagues. She was a member of O.E.S. Trinity Chapter #16 and a 4H advisor. Carol was a former member and Sunday school teacher at Wesley Methodist Church, then attended Elida St. Paul United Methodist Church.

She is survived by daughters: Nancy Gesler of Lima and Linda (Gene) Craft of Elida, son, Gene E. (Sandy) Lee of Cranberry Twp, PA, eight grandchildren, Merrit (Jim) McDonald, Matthew Lee, Rhonda Windle, Rob Craft, Bryan Craft, Nate (Tonya) Craft, Janelle Gesler, Ginger (Justin) Seaman, ten great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, two sisters: Phyllis Brown of Elida and Joanne (Richard) Crumrine of Lima, and brother Richard "Dick" Lowry of Uniopolis, OH.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, son, Rodney Lee, brothers: Francis and Loren "Buck" Lowry, and sisters: Lois Tully and Dorothy Lowry.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with an Eastern Star service at 4:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home, with viewing one hour prior to service. Rev. Paul Scannell officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church of Elida, St. Rita's Hospice, or the Lima Area Concert Band.

