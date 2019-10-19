LIMA —Carol Y. Morelock, age 78, passed away October 18, 2019, at 12:45 pm, at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Carol was born August 5, 1941, in Bellefontaine, OH to Paul Miller and H. Joan (Powers) Julien who preceded her in death. On December 2, 1978, she married Rease Morelock who survives in Lima.

Carol was a 1959 graduate of Washington Local High School in Lewistown, OH. She had worked for the Department of Job and Family Services in Allen County for 22 years retiring in 2004. After retirement, she took on a different career working with and taking care of Alzheimer's patients with Home Instead Senior Care. She worked there for 9 years until she couldn't work anymore due to her illness. Carol was a member of the Bellefontaine First Church of God. She was also a life member of the #1275 and a member of the Orioles #173. Carol loved crocheting and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her children: Collette Y. (Frank) Aultman of Lima, OH, Rease "Butch" (Brittany) Morelock of Fayetteville, OH, Veronica (Dennis) Lambert of Lima, OH, Char Rettig of Findlay, OH, Nancy Risner of Willard, OH, Greta (Paul) Houck of Tiffin, OH, Belinda (Jeff) Perelka of Plymouth, OH and Renee Henry of Columbus, OH, her grandchildren: Corrin Moser, Joseph (Shanica) Hardesty, Jessica Freeman, Riley Lambert, Polly (Kevin) Bice, William Lambert, Josh (Amanda) Aultman, Rease (Caitlin) Morelock II, Samuel Morelock, Cody (Epi) Morelock, Rachel Morelock, Brayden Johnson, Bri (Brian) Sherick, Aubrey Rettig, Chad Risner, Nikki Risner, Isiah Risner, Jaclyn (Rich) Cline, Jennifer (Matt) Rickard, Rihana (James) Cottingham, Jessica Shepherd, Madison Shepherd, Zach Shepherd, Mistique Henry and Tiffany (Carl) Marrelli, 42 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, 4 sisters: Jackie Devers of Plainfield, IN, Sandra (Ed) Alexander of Bellefontaine, OH, Ruth Ann Bodle of Lewistown, OH and Marty (Phil) Davis of Huntsville, OH, an uncle, Jeff Powers of FL and her step-mother, Jewel Miller of Bellefontaine, OH. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ben Shepherd, a great-grandson, Joseph Hardesty, 2 brothers-in-law: Ralph Devers and Bill Bodle, her step-father, Gerald Julien and her step-mother, Esther Miller.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Gary Brown. Following the service a private entombment service will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

Friends may call on Thursday from 12 noon until 2 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the .