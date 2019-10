CRIDERSVILLE — Carol L. Nelson, 81, of Cridersville, passed away at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Auglaize Acres Nursing Home.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m. today at Cridersville Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. today at the church.