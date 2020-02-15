LIMA — Carol A. Nelson, 76, passed away February 13, 2020, at 3:00 am, at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

Carol was born October 28, 1943 in Lima, OH, to Walt Chester and Sarah (Greer) Case who both preceded her in death.

Carol graduated from Shawnee High School 1961. She worked at St. Rita's Medical Equipment Department and retired after ten years of service. She enjoyed working there because she developed so many great relationships through the years. She loved to crochet afgan and lap blankets. Carol would ship them to various volunteer organizations. She also loved playing various computer games and puzzle books. Carol loved her children and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her children, Dale Long of Troy, OH, Susan K. Faccenda of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Tyler Faccenda of Columbus, OH, Max Long of Lima, OH, Kyle Faccenda of Cincinnati, OH, seven great grandchildren, siblings, Jerri Coligrie of Holton, MI, Clarence (Ruth) Chester of Rome, NY, Walter (Claudia) Chester of Norton Shores, MI, Clayton (Diane) Chester of Lakeland, FL, David (Geniece) Chester of Muskegon, MI, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Richard "Dick" Chester, Roger Syers, Helen Chester, Donald Chester, and Diane Dalson.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00PM at 8:00PM at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.