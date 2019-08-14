STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Carol Gregg Overland, 59, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at her home in the company of her family and beloved black labs on August 8, 2019. She was born February 17, 1960, in Lima, Ohio to Thomas and Jane (Schierloh) Gregg. On August 14, 1993, she married Kenneth J. Overland in Sturgeon Bay.

Carol graduated from Lima Shawnee High School in 1978, and in 1982, she graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio with a degree in marketing. Early in life, Carol was known as a "go-getter" and "over-achiever". Even before she graduated college she was offered and accepted a position as a men's and women's clothing buyer for Marshall Fields Department Stores, based in Chicago. As a passionate 30-year-old entrepreneur, she moved to Sturgeon Bay and co-founded Wilkins and Olander in 1990.

Carol will be remembered as a well-respected businesswoman who significantly contributed to the revitalization of business in downtown Sturgeon Bay. She and several other local business owners shared a vision and were instrumental in establishing Sturgeon Bay as a vibrant main street community and tourist destination. Her energy and passion for business led her to be a pioneer in the planning and organization of numerous community festivals and events which fostered years of business growth in Sturgeon Bay.

As a business owner, Carol considered her employees to be extended family. She was a generous, thoughtful and encouraging employer. She also treasured the friendships she made with so many of her customers throughout the years.

Having a big heart, Carol supported and was involved with numerous charities and causes during her life. The two that were closest to her heart were Door CANcer Inc. and the Door County Humane Society.

To escape the hustle and bustle of business, Carol always looked forward to Wednesday night golf league at Idlewild. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and playing with her "Love-adores" (Leena and Stella). As Mimi, she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. For the past 15 years, Carol and Ken spent winters in Marco Island, Florida. She loved living in both Sturgeon Bay and "Marco, Marco, Marco".

Survivors include her husband Ken; three children, Diane (Philip) Rockwell of Sturgeon Bay; Dawn (Robb) Fischer of Sturgeon Bay; David Overland of Gurnee, IL; four grandchildren, Alec Fischer, Andrew Rockwell, Anna Marie Fischer, and Grace Marie Rockwell; two brothers, Geoff (Leslie Holliday) Gregg of Sturgeon Bay and Robb (Lisa) Gregg of Whitefish Bay, WI; a special nephew Oscar Gregg; brother-in-law Bernie Apfel; and her two beloved black labs, Leena and Stella. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol's family will greet relatives and friends at a visitation at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Carol's life will be held at Hainesville Lutheran Church on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 10:00 am with her nephew the Rev. Steve Apfel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Door CANcer Inc. or to the Door County Humane Society.