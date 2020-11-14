1/1
Carol "Sue" Rex
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Carol "Sue" Rex, 85, passed away November 12, 2020, at 9:00 pm, Elmcroft of Lima.

Carol "Sue" was born December 27, 1934 in Lima, OH, to Paul H. and Marian (Roberts) Stedke who preceded her in death. On August 10, 1951 she married Vernon L. Rex who preceded her in death on January 1, 2009.

Sue was a loving Christian, playing a very active role in her church for many years. She was chairman and treasurer of the Christian Women's Club, Sunday School Teacher and Brownie troop leader. She held many Bible studies in her home, and led her children to the Lord. Outside of church she enjoyed time with friends and family. She gathered once a month since the year of her South High School graduation, with a group of friends for lunch. She loved spending her winters with her husband in Florida. She also enjoyed painting, gardening, reading and sailing.

Sue is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Tom) Kerr; two sons Michael (Kathy) Lancaster, and Gary (Meredith) Rex; three grandchildren Andrea (Jason) Miller, Emily Kerr, and Tommy (Cammi) Kerr; three great grandchildren Eli, Evan, and Ella; and a sister Nancy (Ernie) Davis.

She is preceded in death by two sisters Elaine Musser- Stedke, and Beverly Treadway.

Visitation will be held at Chiles- Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Shawnee Chapel on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from Noon to 1:00 p.m., due to coronavirus masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. Funeral services to follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Pastor Mark Bayliff to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved