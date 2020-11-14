LIMA — Carol "Sue" Rex, 85, passed away November 12, 2020, at 9:00 pm, Elmcroft of Lima.

Carol "Sue" was born December 27, 1934 in Lima, OH, to Paul H. and Marian (Roberts) Stedke who preceded her in death. On August 10, 1951 she married Vernon L. Rex who preceded her in death on January 1, 2009.

Sue was a loving Christian, playing a very active role in her church for many years. She was chairman and treasurer of the Christian Women's Club, Sunday School Teacher and Brownie troop leader. She held many Bible studies in her home, and led her children to the Lord. Outside of church she enjoyed time with friends and family. She gathered once a month since the year of her South High School graduation, with a group of friends for lunch. She loved spending her winters with her husband in Florida. She also enjoyed painting, gardening, reading and sailing.

Sue is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Tom) Kerr; two sons Michael (Kathy) Lancaster, and Gary (Meredith) Rex; three grandchildren Andrea (Jason) Miller, Emily Kerr, and Tommy (Cammi) Kerr; three great grandchildren Eli, Evan, and Ella; and a sister Nancy (Ernie) Davis.

She is preceded in death by two sisters Elaine Musser- Stedke, and Beverly Treadway.

Visitation will be held at Chiles- Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Shawnee Chapel on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from Noon to 1:00 p.m., due to coronavirus masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. Funeral services to follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Pastor Mark Bayliff to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse.

