DELPHOS — Carol Sue Lybarger Rozell, 85, died August 2, 2019, at Autumn Leaves Memory Care Center in Florida. Her husband, Ted Lybarger, preceded her in death on September 8, 1992. Sue married Kenneth Rozell on November 4, 1995, who preceded her in death on March 18, 2017.

The family remembers her passion for singing in church, with her sisters, with the grandkids, for weddings, and many other singing events. Flower gardening was another passion around the outside of her home.

Her family includes Diana and Mike Lybarger; Matt Lybarger; Sarah and Jeffrey Murdock and their children, Jonah, Clay, and Elle; Beth and Jessica Lybarger-Daubenmire; Emily and Jason Gilbert and their child,Willow; Don and Linda Lybarger; Angie and Pat Murphy; Stacy and Buddy Jolliff; Brian and Ronda Lybarger; great-grandkids, Taylor Murphy and her fiancé, AJ Etzkorn, Madison Murphy, Brayden Lybarger, Hunter Jolliff, Ashlyn Jolliff; great, great-granddaughter Brynlee Etzkorn; Jenny and Tony Ciminillo; Gina Ciminillo; Vincent Ciminillo;

Jeffrey and Lori (Lybarger) Brenneman; Harmony Brenneman; Ryan and Ashley Brenneman and their children Mason and Maci; and Brandon Brenneman.

A memorial service for family and friends will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 10:00 am at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. After the service, the immediate family will proceed to the gravesite. Please, no flowers or donations.