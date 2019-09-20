BLUFFTON — Carol A. Shapter, 74, passed away September 19, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. She was born July 24, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert and Lemoyne (Lochner) Crail. On July 29, 1967, she married James Shapter who survives in Bluffton.

Carol graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1963. She started working in 1965 for Auto Owner's Insurance in Lima and retired in 2004 where she was a senior underwriter. Carol had been a paramedic at Elida Fire and Rescue. She was an avid quilter and belonged to various quilting guilds. Carol enjoyed all types of sewing and camping.

Survivors also include a son, John (LeAnn) Shapter of Haskins, Ohio; a grandson, Ryan James Shapter; and a brother, Doug (Laraine) Crail of Monclova, Ohio.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Tim Wilmetti officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima following the service. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.