LIMA — Carol S. Sumney, age 64, of Lima passed away 4:53 a.m., Thursday May 14, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born August 13, 1955 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Arven L. and Mary Lynn Kopp Spence. She married Michael D. Sumney June 28, 1974 and he survives in Lima. Carol graduated in 1974 from Bath High School. She had worked for H & R Block and been a 4H advisor for 25 years. She enjoyed bowling and supporting her boys and grandchildren in their activities. Additional survivors include 3 sons: Troy (Phoxay) Sumney of Van Buren, Shane Sumney of Lima and Jarrod Sumney of Lima, grandchildren: Jada, Roman, Ariah, Tuff, Colton, Riane, Alexah, Kane and Ethan Sumney; a step mother Emma Spence of Rushsylvania, siblings: Toni (Robert) Schrader of Rushsylvania, Shirley (Fred) Hawkins of Elida, Eva (Gary) Adams of Lima, Val (David) Givens of Ridgeway, Kim (Doug) Kohlhorst of Liberty Center, Jennifer (Bill) Fitzenreiter of Napoleon, Andrea Haas of Napoleon, Susan (Bob) Slagle of Millersburg, Michael (Mary) Spence of Rushsylvania, Herb Schrader of Rushsylvania and Dan (Julie) Hunt of Napoleon and 128 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandchildren Elegance and Lincoln Sumney and a stepfather Floyd W. Hunt. Due to the COVID 19 crisis there will be no visitation. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to your local 4H Club and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.