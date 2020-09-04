1/1
Carol Swords
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Carol Jean (Brown) Swords lost her brave battle with cancer at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 4, 2020. She is now comfortable in the arms of her Savior.

She was born in Lima on August 22nd, 1944 to Ethel and Russell Brown, who both preceded her in death. She attended Bath High School and graduated with honors from UNOH with a Business Administration degree. She spent most of her career as a financial office manager before retiring from Union Bank in Columbus Grove in 2006. She was a devoted member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where she was the financial secretary for many years, sang in the choir, was a member of Amity Class, and a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a 30 year member of the Lima Host Lion's Club. She also served as Secretary Treasure of Lion's International, District 13A Ohio in 2006 and 2007. She was active in all of their fund raisers and projects. She especially enjoyed vision screening of preschool children. She loved sending cards to others on their birthdays and anniversaries. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who treasured spending time with all of her children. She also loved cooking, cleaning, gardening, traveling, and she especially loved family gatherings.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Lawrence Swords; children: Dionne (Michael) Hardman, Cary, NC; John (Amy) Ray, Waterville, OH; Laura Snyder, Elida, OH; and Mark (Christine) Swords, Lima, OH; step daughter Kim Smoke, Middleburg, Fl; step son, Jeff McDaniel, Bixby, OK; 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings: sister, Pat (Robert dec.) Jordan; brother, James (Jan) Brown; Sister, Becky (Larry) Kuhlhorst, Celina, OH; Sister, Peg (Tom) Brandewie, Ft. Loramie, OH; and Sister in law, Linda Brown, Springfield, OH. Her brother, Dr. Robert Brown, Springfield, OH, preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Lima, Ohio. The Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. Rev. Ted Bible will officiate.

Burial of Ashes will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Host Lions Club, P.O. Box 611, Lima, OH 45801 or to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1110 N. Metcalf St., Lima, OH 45801

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved