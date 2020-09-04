Carol Swords

LIMA — Carol Jean (Brown) Swords lost her brave battle with cancer at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 4, 2020. She is now comfortable in the arms of her Savior.

She was born in Lima on August 22nd, 1944 to Ethel and Russell Brown, who both preceded her in death. She attended Bath High School and graduated with honors from UNOH with a Business Administration degree. She spent most of her career as a financial office manager before retiring from Union Bank in Columbus Grove in 2006. She was a devoted member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where she was the financial secretary for many years, sang in the choir, was a member of Amity Class, and a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a 30 year member of the Lima Host Lion's Club. She also served as Secretary Treasure of Lion's International, District 13A Ohio in 2006 and 2007. She was active in all of their fund raisers and projects. She especially enjoyed vision screening of preschool children. She loved sending cards to others on their birthdays and anniversaries. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who treasured spending time with all of her children. She also loved cooking, cleaning, gardening, traveling, and she especially loved family gatherings.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Lawrence Swords; children: Dionne (Michael) Hardman, Cary, NC; John (Amy) Ray, Waterville, OH; Laura Snyder, Elida, OH; and Mark (Christine) Swords, Lima, OH; step daughter Kim Smoke, Middleburg, Fl; step son, Jeff McDaniel, Bixby, OK; 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings: sister, Pat (Robert dec.) Jordan; brother, James (Jan) Brown; Sister, Becky (Larry) Kuhlhorst, Celina, OH; Sister, Peg (Tom) Brandewie, Ft. Loramie, OH; and Sister in law, Linda Brown, Springfield, OH. Her brother, Dr. Robert Brown, Springfield, OH, preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Lima, Ohio. The Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. Rev. Ted Bible will officiate.

Burial of Ashes will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Host Lions Club, P.O. Box 611, Lima, OH 45801 or to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1110 N. Metcalf St., Lima, OH 45801

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .