WAPAKONETA — Carol S. Williams, 72, passed away on June 20, 2019, at 8:45 am, Otterbein Cridersville Rehab Unit.

Carol was born September 8, 1946 in Lima, OH, to the late Harold Stoddard and Alice (Hammond) Zimmerman who survives in Lima, OH. On September 27, 1991 she married Walter Williams who preceded her.

Carol graduated from Bath High School in 1964. She worked in the office at K-Mart and retired after 35 years. Carol loved her daughter and cherished spending time with her granddaughter and great- grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her mother, Alice (Hammond) Zimmerman, daughter, Kimberly (Mark Wayman) Elsea of Bluffton, IN, sister, Judith "Judy" Jarrell of Lima, OH, granddaughter, Abagail Elsea of Wapakoneta, OH, great-grandson, Graelyn Elsea of Wapakoneta, OH, great-granddaughter, Paisley Elsea of Wapakoneta, OH

She is preceded in death by her brother, Harold "Geno" Stoddard and sister, Rose Sipes.

Funeral Services will be on June 24, 2019 at 2:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Rev. Bill Reeder to officiate the service. Burial will be in LaFayette Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on June 24, 2019 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.