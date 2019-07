OTTOVILLE — Carol J. Wittler, 82, died at 7:40 p.m. July 9, 2019, at her daughter's residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Very Reverend Jerome Schetter will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.