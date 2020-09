Or Copy this URL to Share

CONTINENTAL —Carol Kay Zimmerman, 80, died Sept. 9, 2020, at her residence. Private services will be held Sunday. Burial will follow at North Mt. Zion Cemetery, Continental. Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.



