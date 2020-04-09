LIMA — Carole M. Rolston, 78, passed away on April 7, 2020, at 8:08 pm, surrounded by her loving family.

Carole was born January 24, 1942 in Columbus Grove, OH, to Marvin J. Thornton and Anna M. (Martin) Hillard who both preceded her in death. On December 6, 1974 she married Richard M. Rolston who preceded her in death on May 26, 1999.

Carole graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1960. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, yardsaling and shark tooth hunting at the beach in N.C. She took a lot of kids in under wing and showed them that they were loved. Her own children were her most precious gift from God in her eyes. She has twenty four grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She is deeply loved and is greatly missed. Mama, we hope you are dancing in the sky! We loved you beyond words or actions!

Carole is survived by her children, Arthur (Kelley) L. Bicknell, III of Lima, OH, Christian (Teresa) Williams of Lima, OH, Carla (Gene) Conry of California City, CA, Calvin (Jannie) Bicknell of Lima, OH, Richard A. Rolston of New Albany, NY, and Dwight Rolston of VT, sister, Janice Melson of Zephyrhills, FL and brother, David (Barbara) Thornton Sr. of Lima, OH.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rolston, daughter, Lora Bicknell, son, Todd Allen, brothers, Berty "Jim" Thornton, Robert Thornton Sr.,sister, Sharon Iams, grandchildren, Joshua Bicknell and Michael Owens.

Per moms instructions she will be cremated with no funeral or viewing. She felt that if you couldn't come see her while she was alive, you didn't need to see her when she died.

