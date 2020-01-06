COLUMBUS GROVE — Carole M. Sharrits, 76, died peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019, in Salem, Virginia. She was born on May 14, 1943 in Leipsic, Ohio, to Roy and Gladys (Jacobs) Ward. They both who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Sharrits, whom she married on May 22, 1976.

Carole is a 1961 graduate of Leipsic High School and was a factory worker at Weather Seal in Ottawa, Ohio. She was an active member of the Columbus Grove Christian Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in Columbus Grove, Ottawa, Delphos, Lima, Indian Lake, and Cape Coral.

She is survived by one son: Troy (Tina) Sharrits of Cape Coral, FL; one daughter: Shelly Wilcox of Elida, OH; three grandsons: Eric (Nichole) Wilcox of Newberry, FL, Austin Sharrits of Cape Coral, FL, and Kadin Sharrits of Cape Coral, FL.; two granddaughters: Kali Wilcox of Pandora, OH, and Tristin Sharrits, of Cape Coral, FL; one sister: Doris Hopkins of Leipsic, OH; three great-grandsons: Landen, Jaden, and Gaven Wilcox; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers: Leon and Richard (Dick) Ward; and one son: Steve Wilcox.

Friends my call from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove where services will begin at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Geoff Eubank officiating.

