ADA — Carole Jean Tong, 82, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Home, Findlay.

Private family services will begin 11 a.m. Friday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral Home. It will be streamed on their Facebook page. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.