DELPHOS — Caroline Wyant, 64, passed away at 3:54 a.m. September 17, 2019 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Caroline was born March 5, 1955 in Jackson, Michigan, to Robert Edward and Joyce June (Trapp) Day who preceded her in death. On September 13, 2011 she married Donald Wyant who survives in Delphos.

After completing high school, Caroline earned a bachelor's degree in business. She enjoyed fishing and gardening.

In addition to her husband, Caroline is survived by her sons, Dan Clark of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Leonard (Samantha) Heath of Jackson, Michigan, and Robert Heath of Jackson, Michigan, her grandson, Dakota Clark, brothers Jim Day and Mike Day, both of Michigan, her sister, Ruth Day of Michigan, and her stepsons, Joe (Tonesha) Wyant of Albion, Michigan, Lincoln (Samantha) Wyant of Jackson, Michigan, and Blake (Karissa) Wyant of Grass Lake, Michigan.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Michigan.

