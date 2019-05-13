LIMA — Carolyn K. Boutwell, age 76, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 5:42 AM at her residence in Lima. She was born on December 1, 1942 in Ada, Ohio to Melvin Jackson "Jack" and Cora Belle (Goddard) Boutwell who preceded her in death.

Carolyn worked for the Wilson Football Factory for 42 years and retired from there in 2006. She was a graduate of Ada High School. So many family and friends have wonderful memories of Carolyn as: a softball coach and player, a choir leader, church member, the number one Ohio State fan, and a great prankster with a fun sense of humor. She was so loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy (Eugene) Mullins and a brother, Thomas (Rita) Boutwell and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by three brothers: Melvin Jackson "Jack" Boutwell, Jr. , Ernest Franklin Boutwell, and Charles Allen Boutwell, and an infant sister Carol Jean Boutwell; and her life-long companion and best friend Ruth Fletcher.

There will be no services at this time it was Carolyn's request to be cremated. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

