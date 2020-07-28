LIMA — Carolyn Sue Coe, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1:18 PM at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 2, 1944, in Lima to James and Anna (Shrider) Ramsdell. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Lima.

Carolyn was a secretary for Lima Memorial Health System. Carolyn was a lifelong traveler, artist, friend, daughter, mother and grandmother. She loved the California desert and lived in Palm Springs for many years before returning to the Lima area when her health declined several years ago. While in California, Carolyn was President Reagan's EKG tech in the 1980's. Carolyn graduated from Alger High School in 1962 and went on to study Fine Art at Ohio University. Carolyn's humor, gentle nature and spirituality touched all her knew her, she will be forever missed.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jodi Beck; son, Troy Beck; grandchildren, Hannah and Kade Beck, brother, John Ramsdell and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was also preceded in death by her brother, David Ramsdell.

It was her wish to be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA at www.spcai.org/donate and/or the Allen County Humane Society. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements are made by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.