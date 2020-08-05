1/1
Carolyn Frank
1942 - 2020
LIMA — Carolyn J. (Ryan) Frank, 78, of Lima, passed away August 5, 2020, at Springview Manor.Carolyn was born May 17, 1942, in Lima to John and Eileen (Spencer) Ryan who preceded her in death. Surviving are her sons: Carl (Sheila) Frank of Hernando Beach, FL and Chris Frank of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Savannah Frank of Hernando Beach, FL and Kyle (Angel) Metzger of Georgia; great-grandchildren: Blaze, Lyric and Kellin with one on the way. She is also survived by the following siblings: Pat (Judy) Ryan of Lima, Colleen (Bill Yue) Ryan of Arlington, VA, Kevin (Doreen) Ryan of Catawba Island and Maureen Kottenbrock of Lima. Carolyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Tim Ryan, a brother-in-law, Tom Kottenbrock and a nephew Patrick Kottenbrock. She worked in the office of L.C.C. for many years. Carolyn was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Lima. She was past president of American Legion Auxiliary Post 96. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Lima, with Fr. David Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before Mass in the Church. Masks are required for attendance of the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Cerebral Palsy. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
