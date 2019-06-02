LIMA — Carolyn L. Kiracofe, 84, of Lima, passed away at 1:05 PM on Friday May 31, 2019 at Cridersville Health Care Center.

She was born on March 23, 1935 in Springfield, OH to John R. Mowen and Virginia M. (Jordan) Mowen Brackney, who both preceded her in death. Her step-father W. Russell Brackney, also preceded her in death. On July 11, 1953, she married Kermit T. Kiracofe, who preceded her in death on October 16, 1971.

Carolyn was a graduate of Lafayette Jackson High School in 1953 and then graduated from Lima Memorial School of Nursing as an LPN. She was a former member of Lima Baptist Temple. She retired from the Lima Public Library, where she had worked as a library clerk. She liked antiques and reading. She enjoyed watching old TV shows and listening to traditional church hymns. Carolyn and Kermit lived on a farm prior to his passing, where she was a typical farmers wife and she was proud of that title and enjoyed gardening and canning food.

Surviving are her two sons Thomas M. (Cindy Lowry) Kiracofe of Lima and Joseph B. (Missi) Kiracofe of Columbus Grove; her two daughters Molly Jo (Steve) Coleman of Lima and Meg L. Kiracofe of Cridersville; her five grandchildren Matthew Eli Timmerman, Blaine Mitchell (Hillary) Timmerman, Lauren Ashley (Dustin Sizemore) Kiracofe, Logan Mitchell Kiracofe and Alexander (Amber) Quick; her brother John R. (Patricia) Mowen of Lima; her two sisters Doris E. "Dodie" Long of Ada and Loretta (Raymond "Skip") Moss of Lafayette; her brother-in-law Larry G. Long of Lima; numerous nieces and nephews; her great-granddogs Lucy and Ernie.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Forest Park United Methodist Church, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 AM.

A private interment will take place at a later date in Lewis Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice at www.stateoftheheartcarg.org.

