LIMA — Carolyn S. Kohler, 77 of Lima, passed away June 28, 2019, at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH surrounded by her family.

Carolyn was born October 3, 1941 in Lima, to Harry and Wanda (Riegel) Wade, who preceded her in death. On May 25, 1963 she married Carl Kohler, who preceded her in death on February 22, 2014.

Carolyn was a 1959 graduate of Elida High School. She worked for many years as a secretary, but was most proud of her role as a mother. Carolyn was an avid quilter and she enjoyed traveling, crafts, reading and spending time with her friends and family.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Joanna Kohler, Julie (Steven) Gamary and Patricia (Adam) Masek; grandchildren, Mackenzie Gamary, Alexa Gamary, Carter (Kendall) Gamary, Abbey Masek and Riley Masek; great-granddaughter, Shay Meyerhoefer and her sister, Marilyn L. Graham.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Burden and Norma Jean Wade and her brother James Wade.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Father Jim Szoboyna to officiate. Entombment will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

