LIMA — Carolyn "Sue" Mowery, age 66, passed away August 25, 2019, at 9:55 pm, at her residence. Sue was born February 3, 1953 in Tiffin, OH, to Robert E. and Freda (Estepp) Garrison who preceded her in death. On August 18, 1973 she married Gregory A. Mowery who preceded her in death on November 18, 2018.

Sue was a 1971 graduate of Lima Senior High School. She spent many years in the restaurant business in and around the Lima area. For the last 25 years she worked in the support team department with Macy's until she took a leave of absence due to her illness. Sue was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She also loved to read, fish and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Sue would never miss any of her grandchildren's school or sporting events.

Sue is survived by her children: Chad (Kara Kunkleman) Mowery of Lima, OH, Stephanie (Jason) Bowersock of Lima, OH and Renee (Brad) Doty of Hilliard, OH, 11 grandchildren: Garrett, Shelby and Layton Mowery, Katie Delph, Kylie and Kegan Swallow, Kalob Pitson, Delanie and Cooper Bowersock, Blaine and Allyson Doty, 2 siblings: Ralph (Tincia) Garrison of Lima, OH and Debra (Mark) Albright of Ada, OH, a brother in-law, Rex (Kathy) Mowery of Lima, OH, a sister in-law, Georgia (Brian) McMichael of Spencerville, OH and a dear friend of the family, John Butler of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Lee Garrison and a nephew, Justin Baker.

Following Sue's wishes, there will not be any visitation or services held. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.