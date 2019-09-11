LIMA — Carolyn A Patterson, 83, passed into the arms of our Lord at 6:42 AM September 10, 2019, at Springview Manor. Carolyn was born Aug 23, 1936 in Lima to Clarence L. and Orpha Eastom Downhour, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 29, 1956 she married James A. Patterson, Sr., and she was left to mourn his passing in 2003. Carolyn was retired following 25 years at St. Rita's Hospital, where she worked in the Admissions Department. In her teens, she was an active Rainbow Girl and graduated from Central High School in 1955, remaining in close contact with many classmates. She was a devoted wife and Mother who loved fixing a favorite meal or treat, a knowledgeable and avid gardener, and enjoyed a cup of coffee and the latest chat with friends or coworkers. A Breast Cancer Survivor, and volunteered for many years with different organizations.

She is survived by her children, James A. Jr. & Susan Patterson, of Elida, OH, Mary M. & Mark Butler, of Beavercreek, OH, William "Scott" S. & Peggy Patterson, of Lima, OH; 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Stacy, Dustin, Nick, Aaron, Evan, Eric, Ryan, Emma, Shannon, Katie and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brother, Donald E. Downhour, and a beloved sister, Mary Margret "Tanny" Downhour.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Rev. Todd Cosart will officiate.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or Donor's Choice.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of St. Rita Hospice and Springview Manor for the loving care that she received.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com