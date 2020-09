CONVOY —Carolyn Kay (Wambsganss) Schuum, 72, died Sept. 10, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Convoy. Burial will be at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Friends may call 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.