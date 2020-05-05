WAPAKONETA — Carolyn "Jean" Shelley, 77, passed away at 6:57 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 14, 1942 in Bellefontaine, OH to Roy and Pauline (Short) Swiger who preceded her in death. She married Henry "Michael" Shelley October 27, 1962 and he passed away on October 2, 2003. She was survived by two daughters Cheryl (Steve) Spahr, Marsha (Max) Neu both of Wapakoneta; 4 grandchildren Tyler Spahr, Brandi (Jordan Hernandez) Spahr, Michael (Ashley) Neu, Mitchell (Emily Weber) Neu; 4 great-grandchildren Bronson Neu, Brody Neu, Blake Neu, Savanna Hernandez; 3 sisters Bev (John) Lust, Paula (Harry) Benshoff and Debbie Puckett. Jean was a Lima Senior graduate. She retired from Member 1 Credit Union as the Office Supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking and knitting. Her family would describe her as the strongest, most loving and generous person they ever knew. They will miss her greatly, but her legacy lives on in all the great people she influenced over her lifetime with her great spirit, unconditional love and infectious laughter. Due to the current health situation a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.