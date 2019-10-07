SPENCERVILLE — Carolyn Virginia Steiger of Lima, formerly of Spencerville passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at 11:00 AM October 6, 2019 at Shawnee Manor nursing home. She was born April 19, 1923 to Arthur Leroy and Sylvia Irene (Sutton) Place on the family farm in Spencer Township where she was raised and went on to graduate from Spencerville High School in 1941. She married her high school sweetheart, William J. Steiger on December 8, 1945 while he was on a short military leave during World War II and they enjoyed 62 years together until his passing in November 2007.

Carolyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who always put others' needs and happiness at the forefront of her life. One of her greatest joys was cooking and baking for a house full of family and friends and she always saw and encouraged the good in everyone. She strived to make the world a better place and especially loved children. She and Bill were co-founders of Lyn-Lee Lanes in Spencerville. Although she worked various jobs from time-to-time throughout her life, her favorite position was Elementary School Secretary for Spencerville Local Schools from which she retired in 1989 after 23 year of service.

She was an active lifetime member of the Spencerville United Church of Christ where she enjoyed singing in the choir and numerous other activities. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and attending their various activities, flower gardening and spending the winter months in Palm Beach Shores, Florida. The family is grateful for the loving care and assistance she received from special family friend Sharon Riffle, and the wonderful staffs of the Allen County Council on Aging Adult Day Care, Elmcroft Assisted Living, Bridge Home Health & Hospice and Shawnee Manor. Memories of Carolyn will be forever cherished and leave a lasting impression.

Survivors include two sons, Mike (Beth) Steiger of Lima and Steve (Elaine) Steiger of Spencerville, grandchildren, Sara Steiger, Jenna (Andrew) Greiwe, Jon Steiger (fiancée Brittany Holdheide) and Steven (Elise) Steiger, great-grandchildren Eliza Speakman, Crosby Speakman and Benjamin Greiwe, sister Jean MacDonald of Grand Rapids, MI, sister-in-law Beryl Place of Lima and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Place.

Services will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 11 at Spencerville United Church of Christ with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Spencerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 10 at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]