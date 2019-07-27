LIMA — Carolyn Stroube was a "shining light" to everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Loaded with personality plus, she had a way of making everyone feel welcome, always looking for the good in others. Born August 11, 1938 to Bud & Vonda (Maier) Garver, Carolyn was the oldest of 9 children and led her siblings by example with love and compassion. Devoted mother, wife, grammy, aunt, sister and friend, Carolyn was blessed with a heart of gold, one of God's most beautiful gems created. She attended South School, worked as a Kroger checker, and tended bar for The Villa/Milano Club, where she met her soulmate and the love of her life, Gus Stroube or "Gussy Poo". Carolyn's warm and cheerful daily presence earned her the title "Mrs. Sherwood" at Sherwood Pool, and later "The Bingo Queen" of Otterbein.

For her 80th birthday, Carolyn's wish was to receive 80 birthday cards. She was overjoyed to receive 117! The cards brought Carolyn joy for months after her celebration, and these messages of love will be buried with her.

Survivors include three daughters—Michele Witham, Tammy (Eric) Burkholder, and Kelli (John) Goodman— eight grandchildren—Michael, Bret, Jon, Jenna, Cortney, Christy, Carley, Zach— and twelve great-grandchildren. She was the fun, lovable Grammy every child dreams of! Siblings include: Bill (Kathy) Garver, Gary (Jane) Garver, Joey Garver, Darlene (Mike) Wiesenmayer, Cindy (Lee) Shong, Gina (Lowell) Smith, and Kathy (Mike) Love. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Stroube, brother Bobby Garver & sister-in-law Joanne Garver.

Carolyn dedicated her life to her family, creating wonderful memories to last a lifetime. On July 23, 2019, Carolyn was called home and granted her wings. She passed while surrounded by family members, who find comfort knowing she is reunited with our Savior and loved ones. The family wishes to thank Otterbein Cridersville, Springview Manor and Hospice. Private family Celebration of Life is scheduled with Siferd-Orians Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Deb's Dogs/Humane Society are appreciated.