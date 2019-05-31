LIMA — Ms. Carolyn Ulmer, 70, passed from this life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at approximately 11:30 a.m. her residence in Lima.

She was born on May 12, 1949 in Heidelberg, Mississippi to Reynolds and Emily (Parker) Ulmer; both parents preceded her in death.

She was previously married to William Paul Shobe, Jr. in 1970 and to that union 2 children were born.

Ms. Ulmer retired as a Community Service Advisor for the City of Dayton after 30 years of service. She also worked at Central State and Wright State as a financial aid officer. She loved reading, flowers and gardening. She loved to sew and her clothes looked like they came from a store. She loved music, especially Marvin Gaye, Lou Rawls and Jerry Butler, but her favorite song was "How Great Thou Art". Carolyn loved to drive and sometimes just a little too fast.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; a son; David J. Shobe (Daniela J.) of Coral Springs, Florida. 5 grandchildren; Jared, Ezra, Nehemiah, Caleb and Christiana. 2 brothers; Isaac Ulmer (Patricia) of Lima. Timothy Ulmer (Melanie) of Mt. Holy, NJ. 5 sisters; Margaret Pryor of Louisville, KY. Agnes Felton, Virgie Ulmer, Maxine Collins and Velma Chitman all of Lima. An uncle; Jack Ulmer in Taylorsville, MS and an aunt; Elizabeth McDaniel of New Orleans, LA. Best friends; Ruth Glover, Melody Smith and Irma Jean Turner. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death a daughter; Melanie Goeseke, a brother; Isreal Ulmer and a sister; Lillie Johnson.

Gathering will be held at Gardendale Church of God, June 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. with remembrances from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

