1/1
Carrie Belle Williamson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Mrs. Carrie Belle Williamson; age 89, passed from this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at approximately 11:26 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born in Iuka, Mississippi on July 2, 1931 to the union of Chester Odell and Daisy Belle (Dilworth) Seay; both parents preceded her in death.

In 1948 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Edward McKinley Williamson, he preceded her in death in 1986.

Mrs. Williamson worked as a Salad Preparer. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where she was a former member of the Choir and served on the Kitchen Committee.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; James E. Williamson (Susan) of Granville, MI and Gregory L. Williamson (Daisy) of Lima. 2 daughters; Moira V. Dukes (Phillip) and Celestine Richardson both of Champaign, IL. 2 stepdaughters; Doris Mapson (Robert) of Washing, DC and Patricia Ke-bay (Nathan) of Cleveland, OH. 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. 4 brothers; Father Robert C. Seay of New Orleans, LA, Larry K. Seay (Diane) of Lima. Donald L. Seay and Glennis M. Seay both of Champaign, IL. 3 sisters; Ola Mae Hearns and Debbie J. Seay both of Lima. Patricia J. Benjamin (Barry) of Wilmington, CA. 2 sisters-in-law; Jana Williamson and Ann Seay. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 daughters; Francine Williamson and Carolyn Williamson. 2 brothers; Rufus O. Seay and King D. Seay.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. with Father Robert C. Seay, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMSON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved