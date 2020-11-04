LIMA — Mrs. Carrie Belle Williamson; age 89, passed from this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at approximately 11:26 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born in Iuka, Mississippi on July 2, 1931 to the union of Chester Odell and Daisy Belle (Dilworth) Seay; both parents preceded her in death.

In 1948 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Edward McKinley Williamson, he preceded her in death in 1986.

Mrs. Williamson worked as a Salad Preparer. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where she was a former member of the Choir and served on the Kitchen Committee.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; James E. Williamson (Susan) of Granville, MI and Gregory L. Williamson (Daisy) of Lima. 2 daughters; Moira V. Dukes (Phillip) and Celestine Richardson both of Champaign, IL. 2 stepdaughters; Doris Mapson (Robert) of Washing, DC and Patricia Ke-bay (Nathan) of Cleveland, OH. 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. 4 brothers; Father Robert C. Seay of New Orleans, LA, Larry K. Seay (Diane) of Lima. Donald L. Seay and Glennis M. Seay both of Champaign, IL. 3 sisters; Ola Mae Hearns and Debbie J. Seay both of Lima. Patricia J. Benjamin (Barry) of Wilmington, CA. 2 sisters-in-law; Jana Williamson and Ann Seay. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 daughters; Francine Williamson and Carolyn Williamson. 2 brothers; Rufus O. Seay and King D. Seay.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. with Father Robert C. Seay, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

