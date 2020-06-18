Carrie Miller

PANDORA — Carrie J. Miller, 88, went Home to her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2020 at her residence. Carrie was born May 9, 1932 in Pandora, Ohio to the late Ernest and Lona (Welty) Bauman. On June 3, 1950 she married John Miller who preceded her in death on October 1, 2018.

Carrie graduated from Pandora High School and was a homemaker. She had also worked at Ingalls Restaurant, Reichenbach Lumber, Nickerson Farms, and owned and operated Carrie's Country Corner and Miller's Ice Cream. Carrie and her husband were instrumental in the village clean-up of Gilboa. She was a member of the St. John Mennonite Church in Pandora. Carrie was a past 4-H Leader, Summer Softball coach and was very active with her children's, grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's events and activities. She loved her family dearly and prayed for each one of them daily.

Survivors include two sons, Gary (Judy) Miller of Pandora, Steven (Amy) Miller of Perrysburg; three daughters, Vicki (Ken) Hauenstein of Columbus Grove, Judie (Dave) Smith of Pandora, Sandy (Dwain) Hall of Pandora; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-seven great grandchildren; a brother, Winford (Elaine) Bauman of Pandora and three sisters, Barbara Koontz of Lima, Dorothy Lugibihl of Ottawa and a Bonnie (Wayne) Hector of Gilboa.

Carrie was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Bauman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. John Mennonite Church, Pandora. Pastors Lynn Thompson and Paul Perkins officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Mennonite Church Mission Fund

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services is honored to be providing services to the Miller family.