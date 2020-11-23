LAFAYETTE — Carrie L. Slone, age 65, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:04 PM at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born on March 2, 1955 in Lima to the late Leonard and Bernadine (Brewer) Ackerman. On August 5, 1972 Carrie married David Slone and he survives in LaFayette.

Carrie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, LaFayette. She was a nurse's aide with Community Health Professionals in Ada.

Carrie is also survived by two daughters: Bonnie (Donnie Peace) Gruber of LaFayette and Rachel Ann (Joe Obringer) Sobeski of Alger; two grandsons: David Gruber and Russell (Rachel Coelho) Bates; two great grandchildren: Daryus and Maliyah Gruber; and a sister: Rosemary (Earl) Frasure of Harrod.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Skylar Sobeski; and a great grandson: Leonard Gruber.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. The funeral service for Carrie will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 38, Ada, OH 45810 for the benevolence of the family. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.