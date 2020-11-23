1/
Carrie Slone
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
LAFAYETTE — Carrie L. Slone, age 65, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:04 PM at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born on March 2, 1955 in Lima to the late Leonard and Bernadine (Brewer) Ackerman. On August 5, 1972 Carrie married David Slone and he survives in LaFayette.

Carrie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, LaFayette. She was a nurse's aide with Community Health Professionals in Ada.

Carrie is also survived by two daughters: Bonnie (Donnie Peace) Gruber of LaFayette and Rachel Ann (Joe Obringer) Sobeski of Alger; two grandsons: David Gruber and Russell (Rachel Coelho) Bates; two great grandchildren: Daryus and Maliyah Gruber; and a sister: Rosemary (Earl) Frasure of Harrod.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Skylar Sobeski; and a great grandson: Leonard Gruber.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. The funeral service for Carrie will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 38, Ada, OH 45810 for the benevolence of the family. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.


Published in The Lima News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada
311 East Lima Avenue
Ada, OH 45810
419-634-2936
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
November 24, 2020
She was a very nice lady to be around and she liked everyone.
Joseph B Obringer
November 23, 2020
Such a fun lady that always made people feel welcome. Great memories growing up, she sure will be missed
Darren Eutsler
Friend
November 23, 2020
I am saddened to read of Carrie's passing. Some of my fondest memories are of us sitting around the card table and laughing so hard our side's hurt. Dave, Bonnie, and Rachel my thoughts are with you.
Debb & Ted Brookman
November 23, 2020
Carrie was a great lady, she took care of my brother for a while and I always liked her. Prayers to the family and my sympathies!! R.I.P. CARRIE!!
Sheryl Alexander
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Carrie’s passing. She was always so friendly and had a smile whenever I saw her. Praying for all of you.
Jenelle Hensley
Friend
November 23, 2020
Deepest condolences Bonnie and family. It was always fun sitting at baseball and tball games. She will be missed.
Steph Hoff
Friend
November 23, 2020
I have known since I taken care of her parents at richland manor . She became a dear friend I am going to miss her smile and hugs . Thoughts and prayers to the family . She will be truly missed .
Sharon Faurot
Friend
