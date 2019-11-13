LIMA — Carroll Charles "Carl" Kouba, 88, of Lima, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home in Fort Shawnee. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, F. Irene (Plummer), who passed in 2003. Carroll was born on February 1, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio to Frank and Othelia (Krochot) Kouba. He graduated from East Tech High School in 1950, where he ran the two-mile relay as a member of the track team with brother his Frank. He graduated from Fenn College (Cleveland State) in 1954 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After college Carroll would serve four years in the US Army as a Radio Technician in the Signal Corp during the Korean War. He earned his Radio Operator's permit. In 1958 he was employed by Westinghouse Electric as an Electrical Design Engineer in the Aerospace Division, where he worked for 34 years. He earned two patents for his work in magnet generators. He was a licensed pilot who owned and enjoyed flying his Piper Cub single-engine airplane. His pastimes included gardening and yard work, coin collecting, playing piano, rooting for the Cleveland Browns, and studying the Civil War. He was a volunteer for NAMI and enjoyed volunteering for the Boy Scouts and Indian Guides. On June 25, 1966, he married Irene Plummer, a registered nurse from Ada, Ohio. They lived in Ft. Shawnee and dedicated themselves to raising and supporting their family. Carroll is survived by one daughter: Kathleen Kouba of Lima; four sons: Steven Kouba of Chicago, Robert (Miriam) Kouba of Frisco, TX, Matthew Kouba of Columbus, and Alan Kouba of Chicago; two grandchildren: Marissa and Lindsey; brother Frank (Ginny) Kouba of Roseville, CA; and three nephews: Lloyd (Helen) Creecy of Garfield Heights, and Kevin and Mark Kouba of California. Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister Eileen Creecy of Cleveland, niece Cynthia Creecy of Cleveland, and nephew Timmy Creecy. His family paid this tribute to him: "Dad was regarded by all who met him as an extremely smart, kind, and generous man, remarkable for his positive attitude, even in challenging times. His love and support of his family was unwavering, and we will miss him immensely." A small private ceremony will be held by immediate family in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

