LIMA — Carter Matthew Groch-Karsten passed away on March 16, 2019 moments after birth at St. Rita's. Born to Makenzie Lynn Young and Jacob Matthew Groch-Karsten.

Survived by grandparents: Brad Karsten and Bettine Groch and Sean & Jennifer Young; great grandparents Gary Benson, Vickie Helms, Cliff Helms, Georgia Young and Walter Young, James Groch & Barbara Groch, Ralph Karsten & Donna Karsten and Many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No services are planned at this time and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com