LIMA — On June 25, 2019 at 3:07 p.m. Megan and Thomas Leidy welcomed and said goodbye to their sweet baby boy, Carter Thomas Leidy.

Carter was the most precious, special and handsome boy; perfect in every way. Even though Carter was only here for such a short time, his impact on his parents and family will last forever.

Carter is survived by his Paternal Grandparents, Mike and Sally Leidy, Maternal Grandparents, Marc and Cheryl Bader, Aunt and Uncle, Amanda and Brock Howe, Uncle, William Leidy, Uncle and Aunt, Christopher and Jeanette Leidy, Cousins, Brody Howe, Annistyn Howe, Addison Leidy, and Dixon Leidy.

He is preceded in death by an Uncle, James Leidy.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sufficient Grace Ministries or The March Of Dimes.

