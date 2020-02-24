DELPHOS — Catharine V. Gerdemann, 93, of Delphos, passed away Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, in Mercy Health St. Rita's surrounded by her loving family.

Catharine was born August 27, 1926 in Delphos to Ira and Anna (Ritchie) Brenneman, who are both deceased. On June 5, 1952, she married Norbert A. Gerdemann, who preceded her in death on May 6, 1987.

She is survived by a daughter, Margie (Dan) Rostorfer, and two sons, John (Laurie) Gerdemann and Joel Gerdemann, all of Delphos. Catharine is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren with one on the way; a sister, Carrie Lichius of Franklin, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gerdemann was also preceded in death by a son, Mark, who died November 7, 1994; and a daughter-in-law, Nora (Link) Gerdemann, who died December 7, 2013. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Esther Brenneman, Betty (Charles) Blauser, and an infant sister, Ruth; brothers, Oren (Mary K.), Richard (Helen), and Nile (Betty) Brenneman; sisters-in-law, Irma (Donald) Ditto, and Alfreda (Carl) Gerdeman; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Lichius.

Catharine worked at Rexall Drug Store until she married Norbert, at which time she became a devoted homemaker, mother, and help-mate on their family livestock/poultry and grain farm west of Delphos. She was known as the "best cook in the whole world" by the numerous crews of chicken catchers, and hay and straw bailers. She continued to enjoy baking the best, softest, lemon cookies ever! Mrs. Gerdemann volunteered at the Thrift Shop for 25 years. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening and the many beautiful flowers and plants she grew. She enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds that visited her front porch and back patio. What Catharine was most proud of was her family.

Catharine was a 1944 graduate of Delphos Jefferson. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Delphos Eagles.

A Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Weber Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date in St. John's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday with a parish wake service held at 7:00 p.m.; and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphos Thrift Shop, or to St. Jude Children's Research Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.