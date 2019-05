LIMA — Catherene Marie Wogerman, 89, died at 11:30 a.m. May 21, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. May 29 at St. Rose Catholic Church. The Rev. David M. Ross will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chamberlain Huckeriede Funeral Home.