Catherine Brinkman

OTTOVILLE — Catherine A. Brinkman, 67, of Ottoville died 8:52 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 3, 1953 in Decatur, IN to Leonard and Leona (Rauch) Lengerich, her father survives in Decatur, IN. On November 8, 1974 she married Frank G. Brinkman, he survives in Ottoville.

Catherine is also survived by her children: Stephanie (Anthony) Trumbull of Delphos, Amy (Davy) Cruz of Defiance, Kevin (Amy Mercer) Brinkman of Fort Jennings, Jayme (Kory) Thomas of Oakwood; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers: Leo (Karen) Lengerich of Monroe, IN., David Lengerich of Columbia City, IN, and Greg (Jackie) Lengerich of Roanoke, IN; and a sister-in-law: Pam Lengerich of Decatur, IN.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Leona (Rauch) Lengerich, a brother: Michael Lengerich and a sister-in-law: Mary Lengerich.

Catherine had worked as a kitchen aid at Delphos Memorial Home and also as the Activity Director at Sara Jane Living Center, Delphos. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and is Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed doing crafts and she had a special love of flowers and gardening. Catherine loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Wednesday 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19, face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.