LIMA — Catherine Ann High, 86, went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:40 am, Springview Manor Nursing Home.

Catherine was born January 27, 1934 in Lima, OH, to Forest and Martha (Koontz) Gudakunst who preceded her in death. On July 13, 1952 she married Ralph Emerson High who preceded her in death on May 5, 2016 .

Survivors include three sons: Robert (Kim Spayd) High, Richard (Kimberly Staley) High and Randall (Lisa Roberts) High all of Lima; grandchildren: Amber (Shane) Huber, Anna (Bryan) Mack, Brittany (Clayton) Leimeister, Ryan (Chelsea) High, Brandon (Rebecca) High, Matthew (fiancee Isabella Gonzalez) High, Joshua High, Bridgette High and Rebekah (Trey) Barnes; great-grandchildren Alivia Mack, Zoe Huber, Blake Mack, Calvin Huber, Aston Mack, Creighton Leimeister, Beckett Leimeister and Kate High; and siblings: Don (Linda) Gudakunst of Lima, Mary Ruth (Carl) Wagner of Ada, Phyllis (David B.) Lytle, Colleen (Dan) Binkley and Fern Cowan all of Lima.

She is preceded in death by a half-brother, Forest Gudakunst, Jr., a great-granddaughter, Alexis Paige Mack and a brother-in-law, Jim Cowan.

She was a member of Lima Baptist Temple where she was a nursery worker for many, many years, and a 1952 graduate of Ada High School. She retired from Lima City Schools as a cafeteria employee.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating the service. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home and again on Thursday, one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Baptist Temple.

