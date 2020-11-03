1/
Catherine High
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Catherine Ann High, 86, went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:40 am, Springview Manor Nursing Home.

Catherine was born January 27, 1934 in Lima, OH, to Forest and Martha (Koontz) Gudakunst who preceded her in death. On July 13, 1952 she married Ralph Emerson High who preceded her in death on May 5, 2016 .

Survivors include three sons: Robert (Kim Spayd) High, Richard (Kimberly Staley) High and Randall (Lisa Roberts) High all of Lima; grandchildren: Amber (Shane) Huber, Anna (Bryan) Mack, Brittany (Clayton) Leimeister, Ryan (Chelsea) High, Brandon (Rebecca) High, Matthew (fiancee Isabella Gonzalez) High, Joshua High, Bridgette High and Rebekah (Trey) Barnes; great-grandchildren Alivia Mack, Zoe Huber, Blake Mack, Calvin Huber, Aston Mack, Creighton Leimeister, Beckett Leimeister and Kate High; and siblings: Don (Linda) Gudakunst of Lima, Mary Ruth (Carl) Wagner of Ada, Phyllis (David B.) Lytle, Colleen (Dan) Binkley and Fern Cowan all of Lima.

She is preceded in death by a half-brother, Forest Gudakunst, Jr., a great-granddaughter, Alexis Paige Mack and a brother-in-law, Jim Cowan.

She was a member of Lima Baptist Temple where she was a nursery worker for many, many years, and a 1952 graduate of Ada High School. She retired from Lima City Schools as a cafeteria employee.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating the service. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home and again on Thursday, one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Baptist Temple.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved