MARION OH. — Catherine A. Nagel age 68 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born July 30. 1951 in Lima, Ohio to the late Richard D. and Rose (Madonia) Pierce.

On November 6, 1971 she married David A. Nagel.

Catherine was formerly employed various doctor's offices, Dr. Southerland, Dr. Hering and Dr. Reddy. Most recently she has been employed at Meijer for the past 15 plus years.

She is survived by her husband, David Nagel of Marion, OH., her son, Josh (Suzan) Nagel of Marion, OH., 13 grandchildren, Alexis, Tiffany, Preston, Karli, Hailey, Chris, Adam, Brayden, Laci, Noah, Brandon, Scottie and Sedric, 3 great grandchildren, Eston, Alekai and Kylah, her sister, Cindy (Richard) Sutton of Lima, OH., two brothers, Michael (Theresa) Pierce of Burbank, CA., and David (Ann) Pierce of Cincinnati, OH., and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Chris Nagel.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Wilch officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com