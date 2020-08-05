1/1
Catherine Salsburey
1949 - 2020
GLANDORF — Catherine M. Salsburey, 70 of Glandorf died at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Regional Health Center, Findlay. She was born December 26, 1949 in Ottawa to the late Joseph and Mary (Romer) Karl, Sr. On September 7, 1968 she married Ronald Salsburey who survives in Glandorf.

Also surviving are two children, Chad (Breanne) Salsburey and Scott (Deana) Salsburey both of Ottawa; four grandchildren, Oscar Salsburey, Victor Salsburey, Emmett Salsburey, and Mallory Salsburey; and a sister, Margaret Gillette of Ottawa. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Karl and Joseph Karl Jr.; and two sisters, Rose Ann Boecker and Mary Barb Klausing.

Catherine worked for Groman Eye Care in Pandora and Leopold Law Office, Ottawa. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Catherine enjoyed reading, boating, and camping at the Maumee River and Dale Hollow Lake. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass on Friday at the church. Following the COVID 19 requirements, masks must be worn.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where online condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
