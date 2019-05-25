LIMA — Catherine M. Wogerman, 89, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:30am at her residence. She was born on April 2, 1930 in Lima, Ohio to the late William and Opal {Dixon} Schafer. She married Richard Wogerman on March 31, 1951, who preceded her in death.

Catherine was a 1948 graduate of St. Rose High School in Lima. She retired from Rink's in Lima and was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She liked to sew, knit, crochet, play solitaire, and would make rosaries for her family, missions, and the St. Rose school children.

She is survived by her children: Sharon Wren, Nancy (Gary) Newell, William (Karla) Wogerman, Judy (Len) Stanwick. Marilyn (Jim) Kohrs, Michael Wogerman, Theresa (Jason) Martin, John (Dana) Wogerman, Patricia Wogerman, and Beverly Bolender, 40 grandchildren, and 57 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Joseph Wogerman, sisters Cecilia Mullenhour and Helen Johnston, grandchildren Tricia Wogerman and Danny Wren, and great-grandchildren Mason Davis and Levi Edwards and Justin Wogerman.

Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, with a rosary service beginning at 5:30pm.

A funeral mass will begin at 11am at St. Rose Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Fr. David Ross will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Catherine Wogerman trust for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.