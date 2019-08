ST. MARYS — Cathy L. Granger, 54, died at 3:31 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Services will begin at noon Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home. Deacon Marty Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.